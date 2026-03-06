Donald Trump Welcomes Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to White House After 2025 MLS Cup Victory

Washington, District of Columbia, United States — The President of the United States, Donald Trump, hosted Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and players from Inter Miami CF at the White House following the club’s triumph in the 2025 Major League Soccer Cup.

The ceremony took place in the East Room of the White House in Washington, District of Columbia, as the American president welcomed the team to celebrate their championship success in the United States’ top professional football competition.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and captain of the Argentina national team, stood at the centre of the event alongside Inter Miami’s head coach Javier Mascherano and the club’s co owner Jorge Mas.

The event began with remarks by President Trump that briefly touched on United States military developments in the Middle East before shifting focus to the football celebration. He recalled the influence of Brazilian football icon Pelé, who played for the New York Cosmos in the 1970s and helped popularise football in the United States.

“I shouldn’t say this because I’m old, but I watched Pele play,” Trump said. “I don’t know, you (Messi) may be better than Pele. Pele was pretty good.”

Members of the Inter Miami squad brought gifts for the president, including a pink team jersey bearing the number 47, referencing Trump’s position as the 47th president of the United States.

During the event, Trump also recognised several members of the club’s squad, including Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and young attacker Tadeo Allende.

“It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before: Welcome to the White House, Lionel,” Trump said.

The remark was widely interpreted as a reference to Messi’s absence at an earlier ceremony in January 2025 when former United States President Joe Biden awarded the football star the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump praised Messi’s impact since joining Inter Miami and highlighted the pressure faced by globally recognised athletes.

“I’ve seen a lot of great players come into the world of sports,” Trump said. “They come to the Yankees or they come to the Dodgers… and there’s such a clamour.

“Everything’s great, but they don’t win. This guy won,” he said with a gesture toward Messi.

“Leo, you came in and you won. There’s a lot more pressure put on you than anyone would know because you’re sort of expected to win,” Trump added.

Okay News reports that Inter Miami secured the 2025 Major League Soccer Cup after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–1 in the championship final.

The American club also made international headlines during the season by defeating Portuguese side FC Porto 2–1 in the FIFA Club World Cup, marking the first time a North American club beat a European team in an official competitive match.

Speaking during the ceremony, Inter Miami co owner Jorge Mas reflected on the club’s rapid rise since it joined Major League Soccer in 2020.

“If you work hard and you sacrifice and you dream, it can be possible,” Mas said.

Mas added that the club’s success had broader significance for the sport’s development in the United States.

“Inter Miami’s global success is not only because of Lionel Messi, but these men standing behind you have changed the culture of football in the United States of America forever,” Mas said. “We can play with the big boys.”

The White House reception highlighted the growing influence of football in the United States and the global attention surrounding Inter Miami’s rise following Messi’s arrival.