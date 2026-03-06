Frank Mba Retires from Nigeria Police After 34 Years of Service

ABUJA, Nigeria — Frank Mba, Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Training and Development at Nigeria’s Force Headquarters, has voluntarily retired from the Nigeria Police Force after 34 years of service.

Okay News reports that Mba’s exit comes alongside the retirement of several senior officers following the departure of former Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and the appointment of Olatunji Rilwan Disu as the new head of the police.

As part of the leadership transition, the Police Service Commission has invited seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police for promotion interviews to the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police. The process is expected to help constitute the Force Management Team that will support the new Inspector-General.

Those invited for the promotion exercise include Margareth Ochalla, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Ishiaku Mohammed, Zacharia Fera Achinyan, Zango Ibrahim Baba, Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman, and Umar Shehu Nadada. According to the commission, the officers are expected to appear before the panel at its headquarters on Friday.

Mba joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992 as a cadet officer and quickly distinguished himself during training at the Nigeria Police Academy, where he graduated as the best cadet in academics.

Beyond policing, he built a strong academic profile in law. He earned a law degree from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002 after completing his training at the Nigerian Law School in Abuja. He later obtained a Master’s degree in Law with distinction from the University of Dundee.

During his career, Mba also attended several international training programmes, including the FBI National Academy, as well as leadership courses at Harvard University and the University of Oxford.

He represented Nigeria internationally during the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007.

Over the years, Mba served in several key operational and administrative positions within the police. His postings included Area Commander in Ajah and Festac in Lagos, Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force at Force Headquarters, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police overseeing the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Panti, Lagos.

Mba in his farewell message, expressed appreciation to Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve during his administration.

“I am deeply grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the privilege of serving our great nation during his administration. The confidence reposed in the Nigeria Police leadership and the support given to the institution during this period have been invaluable,” he said.

“It has been a great honour for me to contribute my quota to the security and stability of our country.”

Mba also thanked Nigerians for their support throughout his decades-long career.

“I want to sincerely thank the good people of Nigeria for the trust, encouragement and cooperation they extended to me throughout my 34 years in service.

“Policing is a difficult but noble profession, and whatever success we recorded was made possible by the understanding and support of Nigerians. I leave the service with a heart full of gratitude and pride for having had the opportunity to serve,” he said.