Dubai CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Resigns After Epstein Emails Surface

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the CEO of the mega trade and logistics company DP World, has resigned from his position after he was named in documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who referred to the Dubai businessman as a “close personal friend.”

DP World announced Friday morning that Essa Kazim has taken over the role of Chairman and Yuvrah Narayan has been named the company’s CEO.

Bin Sulayem’s name appeared in emails contained in the Epstein files, including one cited by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who identified him as the recipient of a message in which Epstein wrote that he “loved the torture video.” The two men appeared to maintain a decades-long relationship, exchanging emails from 2007 until 2019, the year Epstein died in a New York City jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

In correspondence from 2013, Epstein described bin Sulayem as “one of my most trusted friends,” while bin Sulayem referred to Epstein as a “very dear friend and a business associate.” In another email, bin Sulayem thanked Epstein for time spent at his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and for the use of a plane. Bin Sulayem has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein.

The controversy prompted action from some of DP World’s partners. Quebec pension fund La Caisse paused new partnerships with the company, urging it to shed full light on the situation. British International Investment also suspended collaboration on joint African port investments, citing shock over the allegations emerging in the Epstein files.

Bin Sulayem, 71, has led DP World since 2016. The company reported $18.3 billion in revenue in 2023, with assets totaling $44.7 billion, and is considered a major contributor to Dubai’s economy.

The UAE executive has longstanding business ties to President Donald Trump through Dubai’s state-owned developer Nakheel, which signed a licensing agreement in 2008 to build Trump-branded properties. Companies linked to bin Sulayem have intersected with Trump’s private business interests, including DP World’s sponsorship of the DP World Tour, which has hosted tournaments at Trump’s golf courses in Scotland. Emails between Epstein and bin Sulayem also referenced Trump and former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Earlier reporting indicated bin Sulayem was listed as a beneficial owner in Epstein’s $22.5 million acquisition of Great St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, after Epstein encountered difficulty purchasing the property directly due to his criminal history.