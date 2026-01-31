News

Ebonyi Governor Dissolves Community Leadership After Deadly Okporojo Attack

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
Francis Nwifuru

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has dissolved the entire political and traditional leadership structure of Amasiri Community in Afikpo Local Government Area following a violent attack on Okporojo Village in Oso Edda Community, Edda LGA.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday, reportedly led to the beheading of four persons and the destruction of houses and property worth millions of naira, amid a lingering boundary dispute between both communities.

Okay News reports that the governor announced the sweeping decision on Saturday during an on-the-spot assessment visit to Okporojo village, where he met with residents, community leaders, security agencies and government officials.

The violence has been blamed on suspected assailants from Amasiri, deepening tensions over the long-standing boundary disagreement.

- Advertisement -

Visibly distressed by the scale of the brutality, Governor Nwifuru described the incident as “most unfortunate,” saying he never anticipated such a level of violence in the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, warning that acts of violence would not be tolerated under any guise.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ADC Presses Nigeria’s Senate To Pass Electoral Bill Quickly, Citing Tight Timeline For 2027 Vote
Next Article Edo PDP Group Welcomes Ibadan Court Decision, Urges Members To Back Party Caretakers

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News