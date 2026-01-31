Edo PDP Group Welcomes Ibadan Court Decision, Urges Members To Back Party Caretakers

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, aligned with Nyesom Wike and the party’s South-South Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, has praised a judgment by the Federal High Court that voided the party’s recently held national convention.

Okay News reports that the group said the ruling, delivered in Ibadan on Friday, 30 January 2026, could help restore order and confidence within the party as it struggles with internal divisions over leadership and procedures.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 31 January 2026, the faction’s Edo State chairman, Nosakhare Ogieva-Okunbor, described the court outcome as a turning point and appealed to party members to unite around the leadership structure affirmed by the judgment.

He urged members to support Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed as National Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, arguing that the decision provided direction on who should lead the party at the national level.

In the statement, the faction said the ruling brought “much-needed clarity and judicial endorsement,” and insisted it reinforced internal order, constitutional steps, and unity within the party.

It also said the decision could strengthen the party’s base by restoring confidence among members and improving its ability to reorganise ahead of future elections in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and a multi-party democracy where the Peoples Democratic Party remains one of the major opposition platforms.

The Edo faction congratulated Abdulrahman Mohammed, saying his leadership had earned support across different parts of the country, and also welcomed the confirmation of Samuel Anyanwu, arguing that it would strengthen coordination and administration within the party.

“At this pivotal moment, we call on all members, supporters, and stakeholders of the PDP to unite behind the affirmed National Caretaker Committee,” the statement added, while urging members to maintain party discipline and work together.

The judgment followed a legal challenge linked to the Peoples Democratic Party National Convention held on Saturday, 15 November 2025 at Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, in Oyo State. The convention, which the party promoted as a major elective gathering, attracted thousands of delegates, leaders, and supporters despite ongoing internal disagreements.

The court not only nullified the convention but also restrained Kabiru Turaki and others from presenting themselves as national officers of the party, dealing a blow to the faction that emerged from the convention.

The dispute is part of a wider leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party, which has produced competing groups and repeated court battles over who has the legitimate authority to speak for the party nationally and how internal processes should be handled.