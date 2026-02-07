Ecobank Strengthens Balance Sheet As Profit Climbs To N950 Billion

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a pan‑African banking group operating in 34 African countries and several international financial centres, reported a profit after tax of N950.0 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 29% increase from N735.9 billion in 2024.

Okay News reports that the unaudited consolidated financial statements filed on the Nigerian Exchange showed gross earnings rose 14% to N4.82 trillion, while total revenue climbed 18% to N3.67 trillion. Profit before tax advanced 30% to N1.28 trillion, compared with N986.7 billion in 2024.

Net interest income grew 22% year‑on‑year to N2.14 trillion, supported by a 15% rise in interest income to N3.18 trillion. Interest expense rose modestly by 4% to N1.04 trillion. Non‑interest revenue also strengthened, rising 13% to N1.53 trillion, driven by fee and commission income of N1.03 trillion and trading and foreign exchange gains of N559.36 billion.

Operating profit before impairment charges rose 29% to N1.89 trillion, though impairment charges on financial assets increased 28% to N613.26 billion, reflecting higher credit risk provisioning. Despite this, operating profit after impairment still grew 30% to N1.28 trillion.

Total assets expanded 14% to N49.44 trillion, up from N43.30 trillion in 2024. Loans and advances to customers increased 11% to N17.09 trillion, while deposits rose 15% to N36.45 trillion, reinforcing the bank’s funding base.

Equity attributable to ordinary shareholders stood at N2.91 trillion, up from N1.75 trillion, while total equity rose 50% to N4.17 trillion, driven largely by retained earnings. Total liabilities increased to N45.27 trillion from N40.52 trillion in the previous year.

Ecobank serves more than 32 million customers across consumer, commercial, corporate and investment banking segments, positioning itself as one of Africa’s largest financial institutions with a strengthened balance sheet and growing profitability.