Edo Police Reorganise Ekpoma Division As New Divisional Police Officer Takes Charge After Violent Protest

The Edo State Police Command, a regional arm of the Nigeria Police Force responsible for internal security and law enforcement in Edo State, southern Nigeria, has announced a major reorganisation of its Ekpoma Division following days of unrest triggered by public anger over worsening insecurity.

Okay News reports that the decision was ordered by the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Monday Agbonika, as part of what the command described as an ongoing security assessment and strategic repositioning aimed at restoring public confidence and strengthening operational effectiveness in Ekpoma, a major town in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, by the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, who said the changes were necessitated by recent security challenges and community tensions.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police approved the immediate posting of Chief Superintendent of Police Tomofe Nwabueze to assume office as the new Divisional Police Officer of the Ekpoma Division.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that as part of ongoing security assessment and strategic repositioning in Ekpoma, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, has ordered the reorganisation of the Ekpoma Division.

“The Commissioner of Police has also approved the posting of Chief Superintendent of Police Tomofe Nwabueze to assume office as the new Divisional Police Officer with immediate effect.”

The reorganisation follows a wave of protests that erupted in Ekpoma on Saturday after residents expressed frustration over recurring security incidents, including reports of kidnappings and the killing of a youth on Friday night.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that demonstrators initially gathered peacefully and blocked a major highway running through the town to draw attention to their grievances and demand stronger security intervention from authorities.

However, the situation later deteriorated when some youths allegedly hijacked the protest, leading to violent attacks on traders at the Ekpoma livestock market. Livestock, including goats and cattle, were reportedly attacked, and several traders were assaulted during the chaos.

The unrest further escalated when the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, Zaiki Anthony Abumere the Second, the traditional ruler and custodian of Ekpoma’s cultural heritage, was vandalised. The attack on the palace drew widespread condemnation, including a strong rebuke from the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, who described the act as unacceptable and disrespectful to traditional institutions.

In an additional update, the police spokesperson disclosed that one individual sustained gunshot injuries during the disturbance, allegedly from a soldier deployed in the area. Ikoedem stated that the matter had been formally referred to the Nigerian military authorities for investigation and appropriate action.

The Edo State Police Command reiterated its commitment to restoring peace in Ekpoma and called on residents to remain calm while security agencies intensify efforts to prevent further violence and address the root causes of insecurity in the area.