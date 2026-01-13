US President Donald Trump has officially ordered the immediate imposition of a 25% tariff on all countries “doing business” with Iran, a drastic economic move aimed at punishing Tehran for its lethal suppression of anti-government demonstrations. The President described the order as “final and conclusive,” signaling a major escalation in US foreign policy that could have severe ripple effects on global trade dynamics.

This economic salvo is specifically targeted at Iran’s economic lifelines, with China—Tehran’s largest trading partner—already vowing to take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its legitimate rights against what it terms “indiscriminate” coercion.

Okay News reports that the tariffs come amidst harrowing reports from inside Iran, where a near-total internet blackout has now exceeded 100 hours, obscuring the full extent of the violence. Despite the digital blockade, information leaking out via satellite connections depicts a chaotic scene, with human rights groups estimating that at least 648 protesters have been killed by security forces.

Eyewitnesses describe hospitals operating like “warzones,” overwhelmed by the injured, while verified footage has shown mortuaries in Tehran filled with rows of bodies, contradicting the state media’s narrative that calm has been restored.

Beyond economic measures, the White House has confirmed that military intervention remains a distinct possibility. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that air strikes are “one of the many, many options” currently on the table, noting that President Trump has been briefed on a range of covert and military tools. While the administration emphasizes that diplomacy remains the first option, officials have made it clear that the President is unafraid to use lethal force if the crackdown on civilians continues to cross his “red line.”

The situation has devolved into a tense standoff, with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring a “victory” over what he calls plots by foreign enemies, while urging American politicians to end their “deceit.” As diplomatic channels strain under the pressure, the international community is bracing for potential retaliation from China regarding the new tariffs, as well as the possibility of further kinetic action from the US military should the violence on Iranian streets persist.