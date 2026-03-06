EFCC Arraigns Chinese Man Zhang Wen Hao Over Alleged Cheating

Mararaba, Nasarawa State, Nigeria – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a Chinese national, Zhang Wen Hao, before Justice Ibrahim Shekarau of the Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Mararaba over an alleged cheating offence.

Okay News reports that the defendant was brought before the court by the EFCC’s Abuja Zonal Directorate on a one-count charge linked to alleged fraudulent activity.

According to the charge presented in court, Zhang is accused of intentionally inducing a man identified as Paul Yichol with the sum of N1,000 to open a bank account in his name with Access Bank Plc.

Prosecutors alleged that the account, opened in March 2023 in Suleja, was intended for use in unlawful activities, an act said to contravene Section 320 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.

Zhang Wen Hao pleaded not guilty to the charge. Following the plea, prosecuting counsel Taiwo Aromolaran requested a date to begin trial, while defence counsel Michael Ukatu made an oral application seeking bail for the defendant.

Justice Shekarau subsequently adjourned the matter to March 12, 2026 for hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant remain in the custody of the EFCC pending further proceedings.