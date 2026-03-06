FUDMA Student Maryam Hassan Goes Missing After Leaving for Lectures

Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Nigeria – Concern is mounting over the whereabouts of Maryam Hassan, a 100-level student in the PES Department at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), who has reportedly gone missing after leaving for lectures.

Okay News gathered that the student was last seen on her way to class on Thursday, March 5 but has not returned home since then.

Family members, friends, and fellow students say they have been unable to reach her, raising fears about her safety. Her sudden disappearance has caused deep anxiety among those close to her, who say there has been no communication from her since she left for school.

Anyone with useful information about Maryam Hassan’s whereabouts is strongly urged to report to the nearest authorities or contact her family immediately. Concerned individuals are also encouraged to share the alert widely, as increased awareness could help in locating her safely.