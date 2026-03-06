‘Insecurity in Nigeria Not Getting Worse’ Daniel Bwala Says

Doha, Qatar – Presidential spokesperson Daniel Bwala has stirred controversy after insisting that insecurity in Nigeria is not worsening, despite reports showing a sharp rise in conflict-related deaths.

During a televised interview with Al-Jazeera’s Mehdi Hassan made available to Okay News, Bwala rejected claims that the country’s security situation has deteriorated, arguing that the government is working continuously to address the challenges.

The debate arose after the interviewer cited data indicating that conflict-related deaths increased from about 8,700 to more than 11,000 within a year. When questioned about the figures, Bwala maintained that the situation should not be interpreted as worsening, saying “context matters” when assessing the statistics.

In defending his position, Bwala used a “half-full glass” analogy, arguing that international observers often portray Nigeria negatively.

According to him, while Western media may see the situation as “half empty,” the government views it as “half full,” a remark that has since sparked criticism and renewed debate over the country’s security realities.