Sowore Warns of ‘Weak Leadership’ Under New IGP Disu

Activist Omoyele Sowore on Friday criticised the leadership of the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, warning that early developments within the Nigeria Police Force suggest a lack of decisiveness at the top.

Sowore argued that such signals could embolden rogue officers within the force if they perceive the leadership as hesitant or unwilling to act firmly against abuse of power.

Okay News reports that Sowore cited the case of UK-based blogger Maureen Badejo, who is currently facing cybercrime charges in Nigeria following complaints by two prominent church leaders.

According to him, Badejo was initially granted bail by a magistrate court, but officers allegedly attempted to rearrest her despite the ruling. Sowore further claimed that discussions with senior police officials in Abuja included assurances that the new IGP would not want his tenure associated with violations of citizens’ rights.

However, Sowore said the situation later escalated after prosecutors handling the case were changed and the matter was brought before a Federal High Court in Lagos, where Badejo was arraigned and the proceedings adjourned until March 16, 2026.

He warned that if the police leadership fails to demonstrate firm oversight in such cases, officers who thrive on impunity may feel encouraged to continue actions that undermine civil liberties.