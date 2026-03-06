Police Launch ‘Real Odogwu No Dey Hide Face’ Campaign to Tackle Cybercrime in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigeria Police Force has launched a nationwide online awareness campaign aimed at improving digital safety and reducing cybercrime across the country.

The initiative, titled “Real Odogwu No Dey Hide Face,” will run for one month and focuses on educating Nigerians about online safety and responsible internet use.

Okay News reports that the campaign is being coordinated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

Speaking during the launch in Abuja, the Centre’s Director, CP Ifeanyi Uche Henry, explained that cyber threats such as identity theft, romance scams, business email compromise, sextortion and phishing are increasingly targeting Nigerians. He said many of these crimes succeed because victims are unaware of common online dangers, stressing the need for stronger public awareness and safer digital habits.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, also acknowledged the support of international partners, including the UK National Crime Agency and the City of London Police, in combating cybercrime.

Authorities urged Nigerians to remain vigilant online by protecting personal information, avoiding suspicious links, using strong passwords with multi-factor authentication, and safeguarding financial details such as ATM PINs, one-time passwords and BVN numbers.