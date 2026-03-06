Qatar Partially Reopens Airspace Amid Regional Conflict

DOHA, Qatar — The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has announced the partial resumption of air navigation operations in the country, introducing limited flights through designated contingency routes as authorities respond to the current regional situation.

In a statement issued on March 6, 2026, the aviation regulator said the move was implemented in coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and other relevant national authorities.

Okay News reports that the limited reopening of Qatar’s air navigation system will initially support a restricted number of flights, mainly focused on passenger evacuation and cargo operations.

“Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announces the partial resumption of air navigation in the State of Qatar, through designated navigational contingency routes with limited operational capacity, in full coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and the relevant authorities in the State,” the statement said.

The authority explained that the current phase allows only a limited number of flights in order to maintain essential air services during the ongoing regional circumstances.

“This phase includes the operation of a limited number of flights designated for passenger evacuation, in addition to the operation of air cargo flights, in light of the current circumstances in the region, and in a manner that ensures the continued provision of essential air services,” the statement added.

The QCAA emphasised that it remains on high alert to ensure aviation safety and operational efficiency as the situation develops.

“QCAA affirms that it continues to operate at the highest level of operational readiness, in close coordination with the competent authorities in the State, in order to ensure the safety and security of passengers and personnel in the civil aviation sector, and to maintain the safe and efficient flow of air navigation in accordance with the highest international standards,” the authority stated.

Officials also confirmed that the aviation regulator is closely monitoring developments and will provide updates when necessary.

“The Authority is also continuously monitoring developments and will keep the public and aviation sector partners informed of any updates in due course,” the statement noted.

The regulator advised passengers with confirmed bookings to stay in contact with their airlines for updates on travel plans.

It also clarified that the flights currently operating under the contingency plan do not include regular scheduled commercial flights to and from Doha, which will only resume after authorities formally reopen Qatar’s airspace.

“The Authority notes the importance for passengers who have confirmed bookings with airlines to follow the latest updates regarding their flights. It also emphasizes that the flights mentioned do not include scheduled flights to and from Doha, which will resume once an official announcement is issued by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority regarding the safe reopening of the airspace,” the statement concluded.