Qatar Airways Announces Limited Repatriation Flights as Airspace Reopens Partially

Qatar Airways has announced plans to operate a limited number of repatriation flights from Doha after authorities authorised a temporary relief corridor, even as regular commercial operations remain suspended due to the ongoing closure of Qatari airspace.

This is coming following the partial reopening of airspace announced by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA).

The airline said scheduled passenger services remain halted and will only resume after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the full and safe reopening of the country’s airspace.

Okay News reports that Qatar Airways expects to provide another operational update on March 8, 2026, by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).

In a statement, the airline explained that the limited flights were made possible after aviation authorities confirmed the availability of a safe operational corridor.

“Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming a safe operating corridor, Qatar Airways intends to operate repatriation flights on 07 March, departing from Hamad International Airport to the following airports: London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO) and Frankfurt (FRA),” the airline said.

The flights will depart from Hamad International Airport, one of the Middle East’s busiest aviation hubs.

According to the airline, priority seating on the relief flights has been given to the most vulnerable passengers affected by the disruption.

“Priority on these flights was given to stranded passengers with families, elderly passengers, and those with urgent medical and compassionate travel needs. Each flight was pre-allocated by Qatar Airways directly to such affected passengers,” the statement said.

The airline stressed that the relief flights do not signal a broader resumption of normal airline operations.

“These flights do not constitute a confirmation of resumption of scheduled commercial operations,” Qatar Airways clarified.

Passengers were also advised not to travel to the airport unless they had been directly contacted by the airline.

“Passengers are kindly requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have already received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights,” the airline said, noting that affected travellers had already been contacted with their assigned travel details.

The airline said it continues to explore additional options to assist stranded travellers as operational conditions permit.

“We are working around the clock to organise additional relief flights where operationally possible and will share further updates as soon as they are confirmed,” the statement added.

Qatar Airways also urged customers to ensure their contact details are updated through its website or mobile application to receive timely notifications about travel arrangements.

Reaffirming its focus on safety, the airline emphasised that protecting passengers and crew remains its top priority during the disruption.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airline said.

The airline also reminded customers with confirmed bookings scheduled between February 28 and March 15, 2026, that they are eligible for flexible travel options, including free date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date or a refund of the unused value of their tickets.