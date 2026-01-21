EFCC Arraigns Wilson Opuwei Over Alleged $550,000 Petroleum Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Nigerian businessman Wilson Opuwei, alongside his company, Dateline Energy Services Ltd., over an alleged $550,000 fraud linked to petroleum product allocations. The arraignment took place on January 20, 2026, before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Okay News reports that the charges stem from alleged offences dating back to 2011, involving claims of obtaining money under false pretences. The EFCC accused Opuwei and his company of defrauding businessman Prince Donatus Okonkwo by promising allocations of 5,000 metric tonnes of Dual Purpose Kerosene from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company.

According to the charge sheet, Opuwei allegedly obtained $500,000 in April 2011 through an associate, Chimaobi Anyaso, under false pretences. A second count alleges he obtained an additional $50,000 from Okonkwo as part payment for the same kerosene allocation.

The EFCC confirmed that Opuwei pleaded not guilty to all four counts when they were read in court. The prosecution, led by Nwandu Ukoha, is pursuing charges of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The case has a long backstory. Opuwei was first arraigned in May 2011 before Justice Habeeb Abiru of the Lagos State High Court. However, the matter was transferred to Justice Abike-Fadipe for trial to begin afresh after multiple delays. The EFCC noted that the trial stalled due to the elevation of successive judges and alleged delays by the defence.

Justice Abiru, who initially handled the case, was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2012. The matter later passed through Justices Onigbagbo and Lawal Akapo, both of whom were also elevated, causing further interruptions.

On bail status, Opuwei’s counsel reminded the court that he had been granted bail in May 2012. Justice Abike-Fadipe ruled that the defendant should continue under the same bail conditions and adjourned the matter to March 19, 30, and 31, as well as April 1 and 2, 2026, for trial.

The EFCC highlighted that this case is part of a broader crackdown on financial crimes. In recent months, the agency arraigned several high-profile individuals, including Sarumi Samusideen Babafemi, CEO of 606 Autors Limited, over an alleged N206 million fraud, and Ngozi Olejeme, former NSITF board chair, for alleged involvement in a N1 billion fraud.

In July 2025, the EFCC also arraigned Abel Egerton Sokari and Zakah Global Investment Limited over an alleged €49 million fraud, accused of attempting to defraud First Bank of Nigeria using forged documents.