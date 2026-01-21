‘Verify Before You Talk,’ Fani-Kayode Slams Obi Over Alleged Kaduna Abductions

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has launched a scathing verbal attack against the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, regarding his recent comments on the security situation in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. In a lengthy and strongly worded public statement, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain accused Obi of amplifying falsehoods and attempting to score cheap political points from a non-existent crisis.

Okay News reports that the controversy centers on an alleged incident on January 18, 2026, where rumors circulated that churches were targeted and over 100 worshippers were abducted. Fani-Kayode emphasized that the Kaduna State Government, the State Police Command, and the Chairman of Kajuru LGA have all categorically denied these reports, collectively describing them as “fake news” fabricated by “conflict entrepreneurs” to destabilize the region.

The former minister questioned Obi’s sense of leadership and responsibility, arguing that a figure of his stature should have prioritized verifying the authenticity of such grave allegations before rushing to social media to comment. Fani-Kayode contended that since Obi has direct access to Governor Uba Sani and other key leaders in the state, a private inquiry to ascertain the facts would have been the appropriate course of action rather than publicizing unverified claims that tend to incite fear.

Fani-Kayode went further to criticize Obi’s general attitude toward national security, accusing him of maintaining a “resounding silence” when the country’s Armed Forces achieve victories or make sacrifices on the frontlines. He alleged that the Labour Party leader never offers support or commendation to security agencies but is quick to latch onto negative narratives, suggesting a pattern of ignoring atrocities committed by groups like ESN and IPOB in the South East while magnifying issues in the North.

In a particularly harsh rebuke, the APC chieftain described Obi’s rhetoric as insincere and divisive, accusing him of secretly celebrating chaos and lawlessness as a tool to discredit the federal government. Fani-Kayode posed a provocative question, asking whether Obi might be complicit in the insurgency for political gain, and compared his political tactics to “harvesting the misery” of the Nigerian people for votes.

Concluding his statement, Fani-Kayode dismissed Obi’s projected concern for the masses as “crocodile tears,” warning that any attempt to provoke a religious or ethnic conflagration to fracture the nation would fail. He asserted that despite the machinations of those who wish to see the country divide, Nigeria will remain united and will overcome its challenges through peace and faith.