Emir Sanusi Spotted in Lecture Hall After Enrolling for Law in Kano Varsity [Photos]

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been photographed attending lectures alongside other students at Northwest University, Kano. The images, which first surfaced on social media via X user @bb_khamees, show the revered monarch seated in a classroom environment, settling into his new role as an undergraduate student of Law.

Okay News reports that this sighting follows the official confirmation of his admission into the university’s Faculty of Law. According to an admission letter dated January 12, 2026, the traditional ruler has been offered a placement at the 200 level for the ongoing 2024/2025 academic session. This move marks a significant return to the academic sphere for the former Central Bank Governor.

The Emir’s chosen path of study is a rigorous combined honours degree in Common Law and Sharia. This curriculum is particularly well-suited to his profile, allowing him to deepen his already extensive understanding of Islamic jurisprudence while integrating it with the principles of the Nigerian legal system. The pursuit aligns seamlessly with his long-standing intellectual interests and his role as a custodian of tradition and religious values.

What makes this enrollment particularly noteworthy is the Emir’s already intimidating academic pedigree. Despite holding a doctorate from the University of London and multiple degrees in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Sanusi has chosen to don the toga of a student once again. His decision is being viewed not just as a personal quest for another certification, but as a bold statement against intellectual complacency.

University authorities have indicated that while the admission process involved special considerations due to his status, the monarch met all requisite academic standards for the program. The institution highlighted that his presence on campus reinforces the universal principle that education is a lifelong journey, irrespective of one’s social standing, age, or previous professional accomplishments.