EFCC Returns ₦1.28 Billion Linked To Sujimoto School Project Probe To Enugu Government

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has handed over ₦1,284,350,000 to the Enugu State Government in south-east Nigeria, following an investigation into claims that money meant for “Smart Green Schools” projects in the state was diverted or tied to jobs that were abandoned or largely not carried out.

The funds were recovered from Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, a Nigerian real estate and construction firm, after the Enugu State Government filed a petition that triggered an EFCC investigation into the handling of payments reportedly made for the schools programme.

Okay News reports that the handover took place on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, at the EFCC Enugu Zonal Office, with the restitution made through a mix of bank drafts and cheques, according to a statement from the media office of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

While presenting the cheques, the EFCC Zonal Director in Enugu, Daniel Ise, said the recovery aligned with the Commission’s legal mandate to trace and recover public funds linked to economic and financial crimes, and return them to the rightful public institution.

“As of today, we have recovered drafts amounting to ₦1,234,350,000 and an additional ₦50,000,000, bringing the total recovery to ₦1,284,350,000 for the benefit of the Enugu State Government,” Ise said.

He credited the progress recorded to the work of EFCC investigators, but stressed that the handover should not be seen as the end of the matter.

According to him, investigators will continue examining the issues raised in the petition, with the agency expected to trace any other unaccounted funds and take further steps where necessary.

Ise also said that where evidence shows criminal conduct, the EFCC will proceed with prosecution in line with the law, while warning contractors executing government projects to comply with Nigeria’s Public Procurement Act, the country’s main law guiding public contracting and procurement processes.

Receiving the cheques on behalf of the state, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, commended the EFCC for what he described as professional conduct and persistence despite public distractions around the case.

Onyia said the recovery reflected the Enugu administration’s focus on transparency, accountability, and responsible use of public funds, adding that the money would be reinvested in key infrastructure projects aimed at improving residents’ welfare.

“When we noticed a misalignment between our developmental objectives and project delivery, we approached the EFCC to help recover the funds,” he said, adding that investigations are ongoing and that the government remains determined to hold all defaulting contractors accountable.