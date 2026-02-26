Ekiti Security Corps Arrest Five Suspected Gunmen in Southwest Nigeria

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria – Operatives of the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps have arrested five men suspected of being armed attackers shortly after they arrived in Ekiti State, located in southwestern Nigeria.

The Amotekun Corps is a regional security network established by the six states of Nigeria’s South West geopolitical zone to support conventional law enforcement agencies in tackling crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and violent attacks. Ekiti State is one of the states that operates the corps as part of its internal security strategy.

The arrests took place on Tuesday, February 25, 2026, in Ekiti West Local Government Area, a district within Ekiti State. The State Communications Officer of the corps, Adeleye Adewale, confirmed the development in a statement.

According to Adewale, the suspects were intercepted in the Itawure area after local residents raised an alarm. The men were reportedly seen getting down from a vehicle at a motor park in front of a church along Itawure Road.

“The five suspects were seen alighting from a vehicle at a motor park in front of a church along Itawure Road. Following a report by indigenes, the Amotekun Command promptly moved to the scene.

“Fortunately, the suspects were all arrested, and dangerous weapons were recovered from them,” Adewale said.

The suspects were identified as Abdulahi Makana, 28; Shuaba Ibrahim, 25; Adamu Muhammed, 25; Shlibu Umar, 31; and Aruna Yahaya, 28. Officials said the men were believed to have travelled from northern Nigeria, although their specific state of origin was not disclosed.

Security officers recovered two locally made guns, one axe, one daga, which is a traditional short sword, two dogs, five mobile phones, and assorted charms. The presence of weapons and other items raised suspicion among residents and security operatives.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects claimed to be farmers but provided no evidence to substantiate their claims,” the spokesperson said.

Okay News reports that the suspects and the recovered items have been handed over to the Ekiti West Police Command, a division of the Nigeria Police Force responsible for law enforcement in the area, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The arrests highlight ongoing security concerns in parts of Nigeria, where communities have increasingly relied on state-backed regional security outfits such as Amotekun to complement federal policing structures. Authorities have not yet announced formal charges, and investigations are continuing to determine the suspects’ intentions and whether they are linked to any previous criminal activities.

Residents in the area have expressed relief following the swift intervention by security operatives. Police officials are expected to provide further updates as inquiries progress.