World Economic Forum Head Resigns Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Davos, Switzerland – Børge Brende has resigned from his position as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum following an independent investigation into his past interactions with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. The former Norwegian foreign minister announced his departure on Thursday, February 26, 2026 (WAT), marking a significant leadership change for the international organization famous for hosting the annual political and business summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Okay News reports that Brende’s resignation is the latest in a series of high-profile corporate departures triggered by the recent publication of the “Epstein files” by the United States Justice Department. The internal forum review, launched earlier this month, revealed that the executive attended three business dinners and exchanged text and email communications with the disgraced financier between 2018 and 2019. At least one of these meetings took place at Epstein’s New York residence just weeks before his federal arrest for child sex trafficking.

In a public statement regarding his departure, the outgoing executive acknowledged his tenure while addressing his decision to leave. “After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum,” Brende stated, adding that his eight and a half years at the organization had been profoundly rewarding. Prior to his resignation, Brende maintained that he was completely unaware of the financier’s criminal past and expressed regret over his failure to conduct a more thorough background investigation.

Following the announcement, the World Economic Forum’s co-chairs, Larry Fink and Andre Hoffmann, confirmed the conclusion of the independent review, noting that no additional concerns beyond the previously disclosed meetings were identified. To ensure operational stability, the organization has appointed Alois Zwinggi as the interim president and chief executive officer while a formal search for a permanent successor is conducted. The transition arrives less than a year after the forum’s founding chairman, Klaus Schwab, stepped down amid separate whistleblower allegations, from which he was later cleared of material wrongdoing.