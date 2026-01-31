Ekitike and Wirtz Inspire Liverpool Comeback as Reds Thrash Newcastle 4–1 at Anfield

Liverpool produced a great second-half response to come from behind and beat Newcastle United 4–1 at Anfield, keeping their push for a top-four finish firmly on track.

After Anthony Gordon stunned the home crowd with an early opener, the Reds flipped the game in a blistering spell that showcased their attacking depth and resilience.

Hugo Ekitiké was the standout performer, scoring twice in quick succession to turn the match on its head, with Florian Wirtz heavily involved in Liverpool’s attacking dominance.

Mohamed Salah, despite failing to score, played a key creative role and made Premier League history by becoming the first player to register double figures for both goals and assists against a single opponent.

Okay News reports that Liverpool sealed the win when Salah set up Wirtz before Ibrahima Konaté added a late fourth, sparking emotional celebrations at Anfield. The victory moves Liverpool into the top five, just one point off the Champions League places, while Newcastle’s long wait for an away league win at Anfield continues.