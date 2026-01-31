Tinubu Arrives In Abuja After Türkiye Visit, Presidency Says

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

The aircraft carrying the President, an Airbus A330, landed at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 8:55 in the evening on Saturday.

Okay News reports that the President’s arrival was confirmed in a brief notice issued on Saturday evening to State House correspondents by the Nigerian Presidency.

The state visit began on Tuesday and included bilateral talks between President Tinubu and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Türkiye. The trip also featured the signing of nine agreements covering defence, energy, security, research, and other strategic areas intended to deepen cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye.

Officials said the discussions focused on shared priorities and ways to strengthen ties across multiple sectors where both countries have mutual interests.

Members of the presidential delegation included Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister; Lateef Fagbemi, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence; and Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser.