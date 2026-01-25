Ekweremadu’s Wife Returns to Nigeria Following Release from British Prison

Beatrice Ekweremadu, the wife of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, has successfully returned to Nigerian soil. Her homecoming follows her release from a correctional facility in the United Kingdom, where she completed the mandatory custodial portion of her sentence related to a high-profile legal case that drew international attention.

Okay News reports that she arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday, January 21, 2026. Upon landing, she was greeted by a gathering of family members and close associates, marking her first time in the country since the legal saga began in London in mid-2022.

Mrs. Ekweremadu’s legal troubles originated in May 2023, when she was convicted by the Old Bailey for her involvement in a conspiracy to facilitate the travel of a young man to the UK for the purpose of organ harvesting. She was originally sentenced to a term of four years and six months for her role in the plot, which was intended to secure a kidney for her daughter.

The prosecution was a landmark event in British legal history, as it represented the first time the Modern Slavery Act 2015 was utilized in a case involving human organ harvesting. The court found that the defendants had conspired to bring a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos to London to undergo a transplant procedure for the couple’s daughter, Sonia, who suffers from a chronic kidney condition.

While Mrs. Ekweremadu has regained her freedom under UK release protocols for non-violent offenders, her husband remains incarcerated. Senator Ike Ekweremadu is currently serving a sentence of nine years and eight months in a UK correctional facility, as the court deemed him the primary coordinator of the illicit arrangement.

Efforts by the Nigerian federal government to secure the Senator’s repatriation or a prisoner transfer have thus far been unsuccessful. Although a diplomatic delegation explored a Prisoner Transfer Agreement in late 2025, the UK Home Office reportedly rejected the proposal in November of that year, expressing concerns regarding the continued enforcement of the sentence if he were moved to a Nigerian jurisdiction.

The medical intermediary in the case, Dr. Obinna Obeta, also remains in a UK prison serving a 10-year term for his involvement. Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter, Sonia, who was cleared of all criminal charges during the initial trial, remains in the United Kingdom where she continues to receive essential medical treatment for her health challenges.