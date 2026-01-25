Musawa Says Atiku–Obi Alliance Still Would Not Unseat Tinubu In 2027

Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would not defeat Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2027 general election, even if he runs on a joint ticket with Peter Obi.

Musawa made the remarks in a conversation shared on Instagram by TheMicon Podcast on Saturday, as Nigeria’s political space continues to heat up ahead of the next presidential election. Okay News reports that she described Atiku as a strong challenger, but insisted he would still fall short against the ruling party in 2027.

“I think I would not say I do not think he is a match. I think he is a formidable opponent. But I do not think in 2027 that Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as much as I admire him and he is such a great patriot and, you know, he is like a father of mine, I would say, but I do not think he is a match,” she said.

She added that even a combined Atiku–Obi ticket would not remove the ruling party from power.

“I do not think he is a match even if Atiku and Peter become together,” Musawa said.

Musawa also argued that such a political arrangement could create trouble within Obi’s support base. Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State in south-east Nigeria and a leading opposition figure in the 2023 presidential election, has a large and active supporter movement popularly called “Obidients”.

“So the Obidients that have vowed not to support, that is going to upset a lot of Obidients because they are not really willing to take Peter Obi as a vice-presidential candidate, are they? So that is going to upset a lot of people, a lot of people are going to have to eat crow that said they would not support Peter Obi if he became vice-presidential candidate,” she said.

She went further to warn that the opposition’s chances would be even worse if Obi leads the ticket instead.

“And if it is the other way around, we will rather if Peter Obi is on the ticket as a presidential candidate, then that, is the fastest way the opposition is going to lose this election. I promise you. I promise you honestly,” Musawa stated.

The clip has continued to draw reactions online as discussions about possible alliances and candidate choices build up ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

One user, lanrethorpe, wrote: “She is correct💯.”

Another user, chinelo000, commented: “Give us Obi 👏.”

User 00388phy reacted with 👏👏👏, while 007recordz_studio wrote: “Lol 😂😂 I do not blame her, she want to keep her job.”

Another user, jazz_v_empire, wrote: “Atiku is a big problem he should step down Peter obi and kwakanso ticket is what we need.”

Austinarinze_ also commented: “Obi is their greatest threat, hence the reverse psychology. Just give us Obi in ADC.”

Another user, jaspa101, reacted: “Na Obi them dey fear.”