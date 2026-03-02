News

El-Rufai Family Rejects ICPC Allegations, Allege Forged Warrant

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Mal. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

ABUJA, NIGERIA – The family of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has issued a strongly worded statement rejecting allegations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) concerning the alleged discovery of phone-tapping equipment during a search.

In a press release seen by Okay News, dated March 2, 2026, and signed by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the family described the claims as “falsehoods” and a “smear campaign.” The statement accused the ICPC of attempting to criminalise El-Rufai’s constitutional right to remain silent, arguing that exercising the right to silence cannot legally be interpreted as non-cooperation.

The ICPC had reportedly listed items it claimed were recovered during a search, suggesting the presence of sophisticated phone-tapping equipment and sensitive documents.

The family denied the existence of such equipment, stating that only old mobile phones, flash drives, and laptops—described as ordinary personal devices—were seized. They characterised the alleged surveillance tools as “a work of fiction.”

A central claim in the statement is that the search warrant used to conduct the operation was “legally defective” and allegedly forged. The family asserted that a magistrate improperly issued or presented the warrant under the authority of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

They said their legal team has challenged the validity of the warrant in court and vowed to contest both the search and the ICPC’s public statements through legal channels.

The family maintained that if authorities have evidence against El-Rufai, he should be formally charged in court. They rejected what they described as trial by media and expressed confidence in the judiciary to resolve the dispute.

The ICPC has not publicly responded to the family’s latest claims at the time of reporting.

