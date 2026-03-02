Nigerian Education Agency Opens 2026 Direct Entry Registration for University Applicants

ABUJA, Nigeria — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the national examination body responsible for tertiary level admissions in Nigeria, has officially opened the application process for its 2026 Direct Entry program.

The registration period began on Monday, March 2, 2026, and will close on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The Direct Entry program is a specialized admission route that allows eligible candidates holding advanced level certificates or diplomas to bypass the standard first year of university. These candidates instead gain admission directly into the second year of undergraduate degree programs across the West African nation. Okay News reports that this window is critical for thousands of students seeking higher education opportunities each year.

The examination agency made the public announcement through a statement published on its official account on the social media platform X. To ensure a smooth process and prevent fraudulent activities by unauthorized third parties, the board issued a strict directive regarding exactly where candidates can process their applications. The agency restricted the purchase and processing of application documents to its official physical locations across the country.

“2026 Direct Entry Registration: This is to inform the prospective DE applicants that sale of application document has commenced today Monday, 2nd March 2026 and will end by Saturday, 25th April 2026,” the board stated.

The statement also included a clear warning to candidates who might try to seek alternative or third party registration points. “Please, note that this service can be accessed only at our offices nationwide,” the agency noted.

This development affects prospective students across the country who must now organize their academic records and travel to the designated examination board offices. Candidates are required to visit these official branches during regular working hours, which operate on West African Time (WAT, GMT+1), to complete their biometric and academic documentation before the late April deadline. The move to centralize the registration strictly within official offices is part of ongoing efforts by the federal government of Nigeria to maintain the strict integrity of the educational admission system.