Nigerian Minister Nyesom Wike Criticises Capital Senator Ireti Kingibe over Election Process

In Abuja, Nigeria, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory [FCT], has publicly criticised Ireti Kingibe, the Senator representing the federal capital, following her remarks regarding the recent local council elections. Speaking to journalists during a media briefing on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:49 am West African Time [GMT+1], the former governor of Rivers State in southern Nigeria emphasised that electoral success is the result of long-term preparation rather than a single day of voting.

Okay News reports that the political tension stems from the local government polls held on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Wike explained to the international and local press that the groundwork for any political contest begins significantly earlier than the actual election day. He noted that the outcomes in the capital territory are determined solely by the voters.

“It’s a process that starts from the nomination of candidates. It’s a process that goes through a campaign before it gets to an election. So election is not just that particular date of voting,” Wike stated.

He compared political readiness to students preparing for academic assessments, noting that serious candidates put in the necessary work well in advance.

“You are going to school, you know the exam will come, and the exam will be in two or three months’ time. Nobody waits for the exam to come before they know that you are prepared for the exam. So it’s a process. You must attend classes. You must read to be prepared for the exam,” he said.

He further added that politicians who do not prepare often look for external factors to blame.

“That is why you see students who are not prepared for exams, when they see an opportunity, they will search for a strike. They will call for a strike, so they are not allowed to write the exam.”

The minister noted that certain political factions viewed the recent council elections as a foundational indicator for the upcoming Nigerian general elections scheduled for the year 2027.

“Remember, some parties have said that the election of the 21st of February would determine the election of 2027,” Wike remarked.

He alleged that Senator Kingibe intended to use the local elections to make a political statement against his administration.

“Remember, the senator that represents FCT has said that they will use the local government election to teach me a lesson, that FCT is not Rivers State,” he said.

Addressing accusations that he had unilaterally imposed a curfew during the election period, Wike strongly denied the claims. He stated that he only announced a work-free day, which was officially approved by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to allow residents sufficient time to travel to their voting districts without returning late. Wike clarified that his actions as a representative of the federal government are guided by classified security intelligence that is unavailable to the senator.

“As a minister who represents Mr President, the security reports I have, they do not have it,” Wike concluded.

The ongoing dispute highlights the widening political divide between the administrative and legislative leaders of Nigeria’s capital territory as they navigate local governance and prepare for future electoral contests.