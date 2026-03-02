Nigerian Minister Wike Backs President Tinubu, Defies Own Party

In Abuja, Nigeria, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has reaffirmed his political support for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, stating that his own political group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has failed to learn from its past mistakes. Okay News reports that the minister defended his stance during a media briefing in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The minister explained that his decision to support the president is not a new development, noting that he made his intentions clear before the 2023 general elections. “I told you in 2023 that even as a PDP man, I was going to work for the President. That is what I did because I believe, and rightly so, that the other parties did not present serious candidates,” Wike stated.

Wike strongly criticised the internal operations of the Peoples Democratic Party, highlighting a lack of consultation regarding leadership choices. “I have said several times that, as far as I am concerned, my party appears not to have learnt. That is why I said I was going to support Mr President for a second term,” he said. He further noted, “As a minister, my party did not consult me on the candidates they were going to present.”

The minister emphasised that his loyalty extends beyond party affiliations, focusing instead on candidates who support the re-election bid of President Tinubu. “I said I would support candidates who support Mr President for his re-election. It does not matter which party they belong to. If they support Mr President, then of course I will pitch my tent with them,” Wike declared.

Addressing the local elections held in the Federal Capital Territory on Friday, February 21, 2025, Wike explained that the electoral process is comprehensive and cannot be judged by a single event. “Election is a process. It begins with the nomination of candidates, proceeds through campaigns, and then culminates in voting. It is not just about a particular day,” he remarked.

During the elections, authorities restricted movement from 8:00 p.m. West African Time (GMT+1). Wike clarified that this directive had the approval of the president and was strictly necessary to maintain public security. “By the approval of the President, movement was restricted from 8 p.m. for security reasons. It was to ensure that people did not import troublemakers into the city to cause a crisis,” he explained.

He firmly dismissed allegations that the security measures prevented citizens from voting. “The election was on Saturday, and voting took place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You cannot say people were not allowed to vote. That is not correct,” Wike stated.

When questioned about his presence at polling stations, Wike asserted that he was acting under the delegated authority of the president. “The power has been delegated to me. A certain amount of authority has been given to me to act on behalf of the President,” he said. He also denied influencing the choices of voters. “I was not on the ballot. I never told anyone not to vote for any candidate. All I said was that I would support candidates who support Mr President,” he added.

Wike defended his involvement in the council contests, stating, “Let me make this clear: I am a politician. I chose to be a politician, and politics is about winning.” He challenged the claims of voter disenfranchisement by asking, “What is disenfranchisement? If a party says it is not prepared for an election, does that stop others from voting? Disenfranchisement means people were not allowed to vote, and that was not the case.”

For those unhappy with the election results, Wike advised them to seek legal avenues rather than creating unrest. “If anyone is dissatisfied, they should go to the tribunal. Let the tribunal cancel the election and order a rerun if necessary. The outcome will not be different,” he concluded.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling political party in Nigeria, won five of the six chairmanship seats in the local area councils during the polls. The party secured victories in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abaji, Bwari, Kwali, and Kuje. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party won the chairmanship in Gwagwalada, a town located within the Federal Capital Territory.