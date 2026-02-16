El-Rufai Sued Over Alleged Interception of NSA’s Phone Communications

Abuja, Nigeria – The Federal High Court of Nigeria sitting in Abuja has received a three-count charge filed against former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over the alleged unlawful interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

According to the charge shared with Okay News and marked 2626, dated February 16, 2026, the Federal Republic of Nigeria accused El-Rufai of admitting during a February 13 appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme that he and others intercepted Ribadu’s communications.

Count One alleges that the act contravenes Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024. Count Two further claims that he acknowledged knowing an individual involved in the interception but failed to report the matter to relevant security agencies, an offence said to be punishable under Section 27(b) of the same Act.

In Count Three, the prosecution alleges that El-Rufai and others still at large used technical equipment in a manner that compromised public safety and national security, contrary to Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003. The charge was filed by counsel representing the Department of State Services, with service directed on the defendant.