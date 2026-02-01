Celebrities

Emerging Nigerian Singer Nanyah Music Reportedly Dies After Snake Bite

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Nanyah/Nanyah Music

An upcoming Nigerian singer, Ifunanya, popularly known as Nanyah Music, has been reported dead following a suspected snake bite at her residence.

News of her passing surfaced in the early hours of Sunday through social media posts, triggering widespread shock and grief among fans and members of the music community.

Okay News gathered that online accounts claim the young artiste was bitten by a snake at home and rushed to a hospital for treatment, but did not survive the incident.

As of the time of reporting, neither her family nor relevant authorities have issued an official statement, and efforts to reach her close associates have so far been unsuccessful.

Nanyah Music was regarded as a promising voice in Nigeria’s music scene, with fans describing her as talented and full of potential.

Tributes continue to pour in across social media as many struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss, while more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

