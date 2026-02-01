Nigeria Prizes Open 2026 Competition Focusing on AI, Poetry, and Film

The prestigious Nigeria Prizes have officially opened for entries for the 2026 season, marking a new chapter in the nation’s quest to reward intellectual and artistic excellence.

This year’s competition spans three major disciplines, inviting contributions in the fields of science and technology, literary arts, and a newly established category for creative expression. For the Science and Innovation category, the focus remains on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Okay News reports that this specific theme was retained after the 2025 cycle concluded without a winner, prompting a renewed call for scientists and innovators globally to present practical digital solutions that can drive national development.

Professor Barth Nnaji, who chairs the Advisory Board for the Science Prize, emphasized that the $100,000 award is reserved for innovations that move beyond theoretical research. The board is seeking scalable and inventive projects that demonstrate technical maturity and have the potential to solve real-world problems within Nigeria’s various economic sectors, particularly those that enhance efficiency and decision-making.

In the realm of Literature, the spotlight for 2026 shifts to poetry. Nigerian authors, whether residing at home or in the diaspora, are eligible to submit poetry collections published from 2023 onwards. This category, which also carries a $100,000 prize, aims to celebrate the power of verse in documenting social experiences, interrogating societal norms, and preserving the collective memory of the Nigerian people.

A significant highlight of this year’s cycle is the debut of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, which is specifically dedicated to documentary filmmaking. Under the theme of “Identity,” this category offers a $20,000 prize aimed at emerging Nigerian filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 35. The goal is to encourage a new generation of storytellers to explore communal and cultural narratives that can reshape global perceptions of the country.

Sophia Horsfall, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, noted that the selected themes reflect a world increasingly influenced by digital intelligence and creative expression. Supporting this sentiment, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, who heads the advisory board for the Literature and Creative Arts prizes, added that the expansion of the awards reaffirms the belief that excellence should be celebrated in all forms, from the written word to the cinematic lens.