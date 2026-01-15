Emir of Kano Sanusi II Enrolls for Law Degree at Northwest University

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has officially returned to academic life after securing admission to study Law at Northwest University, Kano. The influential traditional ruler is set to join the Faculty of Law at the 200 level for the 2024/2025 academic session, focusing on a comprehensive legal curriculum.

This development was confirmed via an official admission letter dated January 12, 2026, which granted the monarch a place in the LL.B program. Okay News reports that the Emir will be pursuing a combined degree in Common Law and Sharia, a move that aligns with his extensive background in Islamic jurisprudence and global economics.

Despite already possessing an impressive academic portfolio—including a PhD from the University of London and multiple degrees in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University—the Emir’s decision to enroll as an undergraduate has been hailed as a significant endorsement of lifelong learning. The initiative is expected to encourage a culture of continuous self-improvement across the country.

Public reaction to the announcement has been widespread, with many Nigerians praising the monarch for leading by example. University officials noted that the admission was processed through special considerations after the Emir met the requisite academic standards, reinforcing the idea that education remains a vital pursuit regardless of one’s social standing or prior achievements.