President Yoweri Museveni has defended his bid for a seventh consecutive term in office, asserting that his leadership remains vital for Uganda’s continued progress.

Speaking with reporters from the State House in Kampala on election day, the 81-year-old leader dismissed criticisms regarding his age, arguing that his decades of experience and mental acuity are assets the nation should continue to leverage. Museveni, who first ascended to power in 1986, is seeking to extend his 40-year rule by another five years.

Okay News reports that the President also justified the government-mandated internet shutdown that has left the capital city digitally isolated during the polls. Museveni characterized the blackout as a temporary “road closure” necessary to prevent criminals from using online infrastructure to destabilize the country. He emphasized that the measure was a security priority intended to maintain order while citizens cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Regarding the treatment of his primary challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, Museveni maintained that the musician-turned-politician is targeted only because he repeatedly breaks the law. The President rejected allegations of political repression, stating that other opposition figures do not face similar legal challenges. This comes amid claims from Wine’s National Unity Platform that hundreds of supporters and party officials have been detained by security forces in the lead-up to the vote.

The President further highlighted Uganda’s economic growth under his administration as a primary reason for his continued candidacy, noting a significant increase in the national GDP. Addressing the concerns of the country’s predominantly young population, he promised continued prosperity and job creation. Despite his earlier writings from decades ago criticizing African leaders who overstay their welcome, Museveni now insists that he remains in power because the electorate consistently chooses him to lead.

Tensions remain high as security forces continue patrols across Kampala and other major urban centers. While the government maintains its stance on stability, international observers and human rights organizations have raised concerns over the pre-election crackdown and the lack of digital transparency. The official results of the presidential contest are expected to be announced by the Electoral Commission by Saturday, January 17, 2026.