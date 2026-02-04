Epstein Emails Reportedly Name Okonjo-Iweala, Emir Sanusi as Proposed Private Dinner Guests

Newly declassified Jeffrey Epstein files reveal that Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and current WTO Director-General, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, were suggested as potential attendees for a private dinner with the late American financier in 2018. The email, dated May 21, 2018, was part of over 3.5 million documents released by the US Department of Justice.

The correspondence, between Epstein and Nigerian-American businessman Jide Zeitlin, listed global figures including Steve Bannon, Tony Blair, Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, and Tony Marx as proposed guests. Zeitlin described Emir Sanusi as “probably the most out-of-the-box name” on the list. There is no confirmation that invitations were sent or the dinner occurred.

Both Okonjo-Iweala’s and Emir Sanusi’s offices have denied any contact or invitation from Epstein. Paul Nwabuikwu, media aide to Okonjo-Iweala, stated, “She didn’t know him and had no contact with him,” while Bashir Jentile, spokesperson to the Emir of Kano, said he was unaware of any invitation.

Epstein’s gatherings often included influential figures from politics, business, and academia, but presence does not imply involvement in his crimes.