Ex-Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke Appears in London Court for Bribery Trial

Former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke has appeared before Southwark Crown Court in London for the preliminary hearing of her trial on bribery charges.

Okay News reports that the case was listed on Monday in Court 8 before Justice Thornton, with Alison-Madueke in attendance.

The 65-year-old, who served as minister from 2010 to 2015 and was the first woman to head OPEC, was formally charged in 2023 by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) with six counts of accepting bribes between 2011 and 2015.

The NCA alleges she abused her position by accepting at least £100,000 ($134,000) in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, private jet flights, and the use of multiple London properties, along with furniture, renovations, staff, private school fees, and luxury gifts from brands such as Louis Vuitton.

Alison-Madueke has denied all charges and has been on bail since her arrest in October 2015.

Preliminary proceedings, including technical matters and jury selection, began this week.

The full trial is scheduled to commence on January 26, 2026, and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks.

Two others are also being prosecuted in connection with the case: Doye Agama, who appeared via video link, and Olatimbo Ayinde, who was present in court.