UN Chief Antonio Guterres Pulls Out of Davos Summit Due to Bad Cold

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cancelled his participation in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, after falling ill with a “bad cold”.

Okay News reports that UN spokesman Rolando Gomez confirmed the development on Tuesday, stating that Guterres was scheduled to speak on Wednesday but will now leave Switzerland.

The announcement comes as US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Davos on Wednesday to deliver a special address and meet global business leaders.

Reuters reported that Trump will host a reception for CEOs from financial services, crypto, and consulting sectors following his speech.

Sources indicated that invitations came from the White House, with the agenda unclear. Some diaries simply listed “a reception in honour of President Donald J Trump”.

Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director, confirmed the meeting was taking place.

Several senior US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are accompanying Trump.

