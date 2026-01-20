Ogun Court Shifts Joshua Driver Trial To February 25

A magistrate court in Sagamu, a town in Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria, has shifted the trial of Adeniyi Kayode, the driver facing charges over a fatal road crash involving British heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua, to Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

Okay News reports that the matter was meant to proceed on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, but prosecutors asked for more time, telling the court they were not fully ready to open their case.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Richard Nigiwe, the prosecution team planned to call four witnesses, but “they have four witnesses, but only three were in attendance.”

Mr Nigiwe also told the court that an adjournment would allow the prosecution “to duplicate the case file and present it to the Attorney General of the State through the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.”

The defence counsel, Olalekan Abiodun, opposed the request, arguing that the prosecution “had enough time to do so prior to this date.”

After hearing both sides, the magistrate ruled that “in the interest of justice, the case should be adjourned to 25th February, 2026,” and directed the prosecuting counsel to duplicate the file and submit it to the Attorney General’s office.

Following the sitting, Mr Abiodun said he accepted the decision, while Mr Nigiwe declined to comment.

The case is tied to a crash that happened on Monday, 29 December 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major highway linking Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria.

Investigators say a Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Kayode hit a stationary truck on the road, leaving two of Joshua’s close friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, dead. Joshua and Kayode were said to have sustained minor injuries.

Kayode is facing four counts, including dangerous driving, negligent driving, and driving without a valid licence.

He was remanded in custody on Friday, 02 January 2026, but later granted bail of ₦5,000,000 with two sureties.

The Ogun State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said the driver remained in custody while he worked to meet the bail conditions, and the case was fixed for Tuesday, 20 January 2026, for trial before it was shifted again.

The deaths also drew mourning outside Nigeria. On Sunday, 04 January 2026, a funeral prayer service for Ayodele and Ghami was held at the London Central Mosque in London, the capital of the United Kingdom. Before their bodies were flown out, Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos to pay their respects.

With the new date set, the next hearing is expected to focus on the prosecution’s preparations and any legal advice issued through the Department of Public Prosecution.