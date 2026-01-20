Trump Publishes Private Messages from French President and NATO Chief Amidst Greenland Dispute

United States President Donald Trump has escalated the diplomatic friction surrounding his administration’s push to acquire Greenland by publicly releasing private correspondence from key world leaders. In a move that has stunned diplomatic circles, the President shared screenshots of text messages purportedly sent by French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, both addressing the contentious issue of the Arctic territory.

Okay News reports that the messages were posted on the President’s Truth Social platform on Monday, January 20, 2026. The text attributed to President Macron expressed bewilderment at Trump’s current geopolitical strategy. While Macron acknowledged that the two nations were “totally in line” regarding Syria and Iran, he frankly told Trump, “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” before offering to host a high-level meeting in Paris to include Ukrainian, Danish, Syrian, and Russian representatives.

Although the Élysée Palace has not issued a formal statement regarding the breach of private communication, sources close to the French leader have reportedly confirmed the authenticity of the text. Alongside Macron’s message, Trump also shared a text from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The message from the alliance chief was more complimentary, praising Trump’s handling of the situation in Syria and stating that he remains “committed to finding a way forward on Greenland,” though he did not elaborate on what such a solution would look like.

Despite the confusion expressed by allies, President Trump appears to be doubling down on his rhetoric questioning Denmark’s sovereignty over the island. Speaking to reporters in Miami, he argued that Denmark lacks the capacity to protect Greenland effectively. He dismissed historical claims to the land, asserting that a naval visit from 500 years ago does not equate to permanent property rights, and vowed to continue discussions with various stakeholders to secure the territory.

The President’s digital campaign on the issue has extended beyond text messages to include controversial imagery. Trump shared AI-generated photos depicting himself, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting an American flag on Greenland’s soil. Another post featured a map of the Western Hemisphere that color-coded Canada, Venezuela, and Greenland as if they were already part of the United States, further signaling his expansive ambitions.

In a related development, Trump utilized the moment to criticize the United Kingdom for transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, specifically the Diego Garcia military base, to Mauritius. He condemned the move as an act of “total weakness” and “great stupidity” that exposes the West to threats from China and Russia. He explicitly linked this British decision to his pursuit of Greenland, arguing that the U.S. must acquire the Arctic island to shore up national security since European allies can no longer be trusted to hold strategic ground.