Tinubu Mourns Kano Businessman Bature Abdulaziz and Condemns Gruesome Family Murder

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound grief over the passing of Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s commercial sector and a respected leader within the Kano State trading community. The President described the loss as a significant blow to the nation’s economic landscape, noting that the late businessman’s influence reached far beyond the borders of Kano and resonated throughout the country.

Okay News reports that the condolence message was contained in a statement released on Monday, January 19, 2026, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. In the official release, the President eulogized Abdulaziz as a unifying voice in commerce who dedicated his life to organizing and uplifting trade associations across the federation.

Until his death over the weekend, Alhaji Abdulaziz served as the National President of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria. His leadership extended to several other commerce-related unions where he played pivotal roles in advocating for the welfare of traders. Beyond his business acumen, he was recognized for his patriotic fervor, having founded the Patriotic Elders Network for Peace (PENP) to champion national unity and stability.

President Tinubu fondly recalled the unwavering support he received from the late business tycoon during the 2023 election campaigns. He highlighted Abdulaziz’s consistent advocacy for a united Nigeria and his tireless efforts to mobilize the business community toward national development. The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, the business community, and the bereaved family, praying for their comfort during this difficult time.

In a separate but equally somber reaction included in the statement, President Tinubu strongly condemned the gruesome murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in the Chiranci community of Kano State. The President labeled the heinous act as barbaric and completely unacceptable, expressing his deep sympathy for the grieving family who must now grapple with such a monumental and tragic loss.

The Presidency commended the Nigeria Police Force for their swift responsiveness in apprehending the principal suspects involved in the tragedy. President Tinubu has explicitly directed that the investigation be concluded promptly to ensure that those responsible face the full weight of the law. He assured the family and the public that his administration remains committed to seeing justice served diligently in this heartbreaking case.