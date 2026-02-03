Ex-South African President Zuma’s Name Appears in Controversial Epstein Emails

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been mentioned in newly released Jeffrey Epstein-related emails, sparking fresh attention online. The documents reference a private dinner allegedly arranged for Zuma at London’s Ritz Hotel during his state visit to the UK in March 2010, with emails suggesting that a Russian model was invited to attend. There is no allegation of wrongdoing against Zuma, and inclusion in the files does not imply criminal conduct.

Okay News understands that the emails form part of a broader tranche of Epstein records made public by the US Department of Justice. The correspondence shows Epstein discussing the dinner arrangements with third parties and later describing the event in glowing terms, including remarks about the guest’s charm and Zuma’s personality. No direct response from Zuma appears in the released emails, and there is no evidence indicating he was involved in organizing the dinner.

Reacting to the reports, the Jacob Zuma Foundation strongly dismissed the coverage as misleading and agenda-driven. The foundation said attempts to link Zuma to Epstein amount to “guilt by association,” stressing that no unlawful or improper behaviour has been established. It described the matter as closed, insisting that the former president should not be smeared by proximity to the unrelated crimes of others.