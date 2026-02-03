US Congressman Riley Moore Meets Plateau Governor Over Alleged Christian Persecution

A United States congressman, Riley Moore, has disclosed details of a recent meeting with Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, describing it as meaningful and productive. Moore said the discussion focused on strengthening relations between the United States and Nigeria, particularly around shared security and economic concerns.

Okay News reports that the US lawmaker said he is committed to working closely with the Nigerian government through coordination and cooperation to address ongoing challenges affecting the country. He highlighted insecurity as a major concern, stressing the need for international collaboration to tackle it effectively.

Moore specifically drew attention to what he described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region. He noted that protecting religious communities and other vulnerable groups remains a priority in his engagements with Nigerian leaders.

In his remarks, the US representative praised Governor Mutfwang for his efforts in safeguarding Christians and other at-risk populations in Plateau State. He offered prayers and words of encouragement, expressing confidence in the governor’s leadership and commitment to peace in the region.