Ex-South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Bags Five Years Imprisonment

The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison after finding him guilty of multiple charges stemming from his December 2024 martial law declaration. The court convicted the former leader of obstructing justice, falsifying official documents, and bypassing mandatory legal protocols required to impose military rule.

Presiding Judge Baek Dae-hyun stated that the defendant disregarded the constitution he was sworn to protect, describing his culpability as extremely grave. Okay News reports that while prosecutors had sought a ten-year sentence, the court settled on a five-year term for this specific set of charges involving the misuse of executive power.

Legal representatives for the former president have expressed regret over the ruling, characterizing the decision as politicized and confirming that an appeal will be filed within the week. Despite the conviction, the former leader maintains that his actions were within his constitutional powers and were necessary to address government obstruction.

This verdict is considered a significant development as the former president faces a separate, more serious trial for insurrection, which carries a maximum penalty of death. A final judgment on the insurrection charges is expected in February and is likely to be influenced by the findings of this current case.