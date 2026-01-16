Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Welcomes Salah’s Return Following Egypt’s AFCON Exit

Mohamed Salah is set to rejoin his Liverpool teammates next week following his participation with the Egyptian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The forward’s return comes after a period of public speculation regarding his future at the club and a reported breakdown in his relationship with the coaching staff.

Manager Arne Slot has expressed his enthusiasm regarding Salah’s comeback, emphasizing the veteran’s significant historical and tactical importance to the squad. Okay News learnt that Slot dismissed concerns over their recent fallout, stating he would be pleased to have the 33-year-old back in the fold even if the team possessed a surplus of attacking talent.

Salah is expected to feature in Egypt’s third-place play-off against Nigeria this Saturday before traveling back to Merseyside. This return follows a controversial interview where the striker suggested he felt unwelcome at the club, leading to his temporary absence from the matchday squad during a recent high-profile European fixture.

The timing of Salah’s return is considered vital for the club due to a growing injury list, notably involving record signing Alexander Isak, who remains sidelined for several months with a leg fracture. His availability provides a much-needed boost to Liverpool’s offensive depth as they prepare for a dense schedule of domestic and continental competitions.

While Liverpool faces Burnley this weekend, a decision has yet to be finalized regarding Salah’s participation in the upcoming midweek Champions League clash against Marseille. Slot confirmed that private discussions are ongoing to determine the player’s fitness and how best to integrate him back into the starting lineup for the remainder of January.

Beyond the situation with Salah, the club is also managing the transition of other long-serving players, including vice-captain Andy Robertson. Despite the recent off-field drama, the team has remained resilient on the pitch, maintaining an unbeaten streak in their last six matches during the international window.