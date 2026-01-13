Ex-US Navy Sailor Sentenced to Nearly 17 Years for Selling Military Secrets to China

A former US Navy sailor, Jinchao “Patrick” Wei, has been sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after being convicted of espionage for selling sensitive national defense information to Chinese intelligence. The 25-year-old, who served as a machinist’s mate on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex, was handed the sentence on Monday following his conviction by a federal jury last August. The Department of Justice described his actions as a profound betrayal, noting that Wei compromised the safety of his shipmates and national security for personal profit.

Okay News reports that Wei was recruited by a Chinese intelligence officer via social media in February 2022. Despite initially telling a friend that the contact was “extremely suspicious” and admitting that the request for ship movements was “quite obviously f***ing espionage,” Wei proceeded to collaborate with the foreign agent. Over the course of 18 months, he transmitted thousands of pages of technical manuals, photos, and videos detailing the Essex’s weapons, propulsion, and desalination systems, receiving approximately $12,000 in exchange for the classified data.

Evidence presented during the five-day trial revealed that Wei fully understood the gravity of his crimes, employing sophisticated tradecraft to evade detection. He communicated with his handler, whom he referred to as “Big Brother Andy,” using encrypted messaging applications and digital “dead drops.” The sailor also provided updates on the locations of various Navy ships and described defensive capabilities, all while ignoring training he had received on detecting foreign recruitment efforts.

US Attorney Adam Gordon emphasized that the severe sentence reflects the magnitude of Wei’s disloyalty, stating that he “betrayed his oath, his shipmates, and the American people.” This case marks a significant legal milestone as the first espionage conviction of its kind in the Southern District of California. FBI officials hailed the outcome as a warning to insiders who might consider prioritizing personal gain over national safety, reaffirming their commitment to aggressively pursuing anyone who threatens the integrity of the US military.