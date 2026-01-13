Native Doctor Arrested in Mali After Taking €33,500 to “Guarantee” AFCON Win

A self-proclaimed traditional healer, identified as Mr. Sinayogo, has been arrested in Bamako, Mali, on charges of fraud after allegedly swindling supporters out of €33,500 (over 22 million CFA francs).

The “marabout” had reportedly guaranteed a victory for the Malian national team in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a promise that fell flat when the Eagles were eliminated by Senegal in a 1-0 quarter-final defeat on Friday.

Okay News reports that the situation escalated rapidly following the team’s exit from the tournament. Enraged by the loss and the realization that their donations had yielded no spiritual advantage, an angry mob descended upon Sinayogo’s residence seeking retribution. The potential violence was only averted by the swift intervention of the police, who extracted the man from his home and took him into custody at the cybercrime division on Saturday.

Investigations into the suspect’s background have revealed a controversial past; associates describe him as a former political activist who pivoted to spiritualism almost overnight to exploit public sentiment. A social media content creator close to the accused noted that he had “made a fortune” by reinventing himself as a mystic during the football fever. Authorities have since confirmed that “charlatanism” is a punishable offense under Malian law, justifying his detention.

Speaking on the timing of the arrest, an official from the cybercrime division admitted that apprehending Sinayogo while the national team was still in contention would have been deeply unpopular and logistically difficult “in the heat of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

However, with Mali’s dreams of continental glory dashed, the protection of public optimism has vanished, leaving the self-styled prophet to face the legal consequences of his expensive and unfulfilled guarantees.