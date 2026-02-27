Ex-US President Bill Clinton Denies Knowledge of Epstein Crimes in House Testimony

Chappaqua, New York, USA – Former United States President Bill Clinton has formally testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee regarding his past association with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Delivering his opening remarks from Chappaqua on Friday, February 27, 2026, Clinton firmly denied any knowledge of Epstein’s illicit activities, asserting that he would have personally reported the convicted sex offender to authorities had he suspected any wrongdoing during their limited interactions over two decades ago.

Okay News reports that the former president used his opening statement to fiercely defend his wife, Hillary Clinton, criticizing the congressional committee for issuing her a subpoena. He categorically stated that the former Secretary of State had absolutely no relationship with Epstein, noting that she never traveled with him, visited his properties, or even recalled meeting him, making her inclusion in the federal probe completely unjustified.

Addressing the victims directly, Clinton expressed his desire to see them receive long-overdue justice and healing from the trauma they endured. However, he cautioned lawmakers that his testimony would likely include frequent memory lapses due to the significant passage of time since his association with the late financier ended. Pledging to answer questions under oath to the best of his ability, the former president emphasized that he would not speculate or guess about events that occurred more than twenty years ago.