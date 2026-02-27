‘I Remain in PDP’ — Bala Mohammed Dismisses Defection Rumours After Meeting With Tinubu

ABUJA, NIGERIA — Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, has reaffirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing speculation that he plans to defect following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door session on Friday, Mohammed said his visit was strictly for governance matters and not partisan politics. He described claims linking the meeting to a possible switch of allegiance as unfounded, stressing that he remains committed to the PDP.

According to the governor, discussions with the president focused primarily on security concerns in Bauchi State, particularly the rising wave of banditry in Alkaleri Local Government Area. He said criminal activities have escalated around forested areas near the Daji Dam, creating serious safety challenges for residents.

Mohammed explained that he had personally visited affected communities alongside security officials to assess the situation and subsequently presented a comprehensive report to the president, seeking urgent federal intervention. He noted that Tinubu responded positively and issued directives aimed at supporting the state’s security efforts.

The governor also advocated stronger regional collaboration to combat insecurity, proposing a joint security summit involving Bauchi and neighbouring states including Taraba, Plateau and Gombe. He reiterated his longstanding support for the establishment of state police, arguing that while it may require substantial funding, it would reduce pressure on federal security agencies and enhance accountability at the state level.

Mohammed maintained that his engagement with the president was rooted in the need for partnership and collective action against insecurity, insisting that political defection was not on the agenda.