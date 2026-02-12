FA Probes Man Utd Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe Over ‘Colonised’ Immigration Remark

London, UK – Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is facing scrutiny from the Football Association after apologising for comments in which he said the United Kingdom had been “colonised by immigrants.”

The billionaire businessman said he was sorry if his choice of words had offended people in the UK and Europe, but maintained that the issue of immigration and its economic impact must be openly discussed. He explained that his remarks were made during a discussion on economic growth, jobs, and industrial policy at a European summit, where he argued that migration should be carefully managed alongside investment in skills and industry.

Okay News reports that the controversy has triggered a political storm, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer describing the remarks as “offensive and wrong” and calling for an apology, which has since been issued. The FA confirmed it would review whether the comments breached regulations relating to bringing the game into disrepute.

Ratcliffe’s statement has drawn mixed reactions. While some political figures defended his right to raise concerns about immigration levels, critics—including anti-discrimination groups and Manchester United supporters—said the language was divisive and out of step with football’s inclusive values. The development adds to mounting pressure around both Ratcliffe’s football leadership and the broader national debate on migration policy.