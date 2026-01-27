Facebook Takes Centre Stage at 2026 African Creators Summit in Lagos

Facebook will take centre stage at the 2026 African Creators Summit, bringing live, immersive experiences aimed at strengthening Africa’s fast-growing creator economy.

The summit is scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Okay News reports that the African Creators Summit (ACS) has emerged as one of the continent’s most influential platforms for creators, storytellers, innovators and digital entrepreneurs.

This year’s theme, “Building a Sustainable Ecosystem Where Africa Trades Its Swag,” aligns closely with Facebook’s broader strategy of supporting creators through monetisation tools, expanded audience reach, content discovery and community building.

Speaking ahead of the event, Oluwasola Obagbemi, Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, said Facebook’s participation reflects its commitment to helping creators thrive within their existing communities.

“We are dedicated to empowering creators in the communities they’re already active in so they can succeed and grow on Facebook while sharing original and engaging content,” Obagbemi said. “Events like the African Creators Summit, which bring together creators, storytellers and innovators, provide a platform to demonstrate that Facebook is all about connecting people. We are excited to showcase the opportunities Facebook offers to reach a massive global audience, connect more deeply with real people and earn real money across all content formats.”

The event is expected to attract a diverse mix of creators, young adults and Nigerian celebrities, with Facebook hosting a branded booth designed for interaction, collaboration and content creation. Attendees will have access to hands-on experiences that emphasise authentic relationships, community engagement and the value of real connections on the platform, reinforcing Facebook’s position as one of Africa’s largest digital communities.

Oladapo Adewunmi, Convener of the African Creators Summit, described creators as key drivers of modern culture and explained the thinking behind the summit’s growing influence.

“Creators are the teachers and architects of modern culture. What they build today becomes the standard tomorrow — shaping how we dress, how we think and how we show up in the world. That is why we introduced the African Creators Summit: to create the bridge between creators, businesses, platforms, policymakers and partners across Africa, so we can truly understand each other and build together. Facebook’s continued support of ACS reflects a long-standing belief in creators — their stories, their businesses and their power to drive global impact from Africa. It’s a clear commitment to creativity as a catalyst for cultural influence and economic growth.”

Over the years, Facebook has expanded its offerings across Groups, Video and Marketplace to adapt to changing user behaviour and creator needs. With ACS positioned not merely as an annual gathering but as a catalyst for a diverse, inclusive and future-focused Pan-African creative ecosystem, Facebook’s presence at the 2026 summit underscores its ongoing role in powering creativity, connection and economic opportunity across Africa’s digital landscape.